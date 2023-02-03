Despite never reaching brilliance, yesterday Real Madrid completed a fairly serious game against Valencia. Three points that allow him to get closer to the trail left by an FC Barcelona determined to complete a practically perfect league.
Town: Majorca
Stadium: are moix
Day and time: sunday february 5. 2:00 p.m. Spain, 7:00 a.m. Mexico, 10:00 a.m. Argentina
TV channels: LaLigaTv by Movistar
Live streaming: Movistar plus
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
The Balearic team comes from a tough defeat at the Nuevo Mirandilla against a Cádiz on the rise. As of today they don’t have to worry about the relegation places, but a bad run of results could take them closer to the danger zone. At the moment they are at ease in the middle of the table closer to Europe than to the lower zone. Copete will not be able to be present due to the accumulation of yellow cards.
Possible alignment of Mallorca
Rajkovic; Maffeo, Raíllo, Valjent, Nastasic, Costa; Dani Rodríguez, Baba, R. de Galarreta; Kang-In Lee and Muriqi.
Despite the victory, yesterday will not be remembered by the madridistas for a long time in a positive way.
Throughout the match in which they faced Valencia, both Karim Benzema and Éder Militão had to leave the pitch due to physical problems. The club world cup is just around the corner and the merengue team cannot afford to continue accumulating casualties of this type. Even more with the lack of depth of the bench that they have. Both join the already known casualties of Toni Kroos, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vázquez and David Alaba.
Possible alignment of Real Madrid
Courtois; Carvajal, Camavinga, Rudiger, Nacho; Modric, Kroos, Tchouameni; Valverde, Vinicius and Rodrygo
Majorca 0-2 Real Madrid
