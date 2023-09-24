After starting the league competition and coming back against Celta de Vigo in the return to the competition after the start of the Champions League, Xavi Hernández’s men already have their sights set on their next match against RCD Mallorca, where they will have to travel to Balearic Islands.
FC Barcelona have started this season on the right foot, adding 5 wins and 1 draw in the first 6 days, and they want to continue with the momentum. Below we leave you all the necessary information before the meeting.
In which stadium is Mallorca vs FC Barcelona played?
City: Mallorca, Spain
Stadium: Son Moix
Date: Wednesday, September 26
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Spain, 4:30 p.m. in Argentina and 1:30 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Mallorca vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Mallorca vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Mallorca vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Mallorca vs FC Barcelona on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV

|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Girona
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
0-0 E
|
The league
|
Grenade
|
3-2D
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
0-1D
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Celta Vigo
|
3-2V
|
The league
|
Royal Antwerp
|
5-0V
|
UCL
|
Real Betis
|
5-0V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
3-4V
|
The league
In the case of Mallorca, Javier Aguirre will not be able to count on two of his players, it is expected that neither Raillo nor Omar Mascarell will be available for this match
On the part of FC Barcelona, Ronald Araújo, who had a muscle injury in his femoral biceps, is expected to return and could enter the squad. Pedri will also not be available for Xavi until October. He is sensitive for the culés who lose their most creative player in the midfield.
RCD Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Nastasic, Van Der Heyden, Jaume Costa; Dani Rodríguez, Sergi Darder, Manu Morlanes, Samú Costa; Muriqi
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Koundé, Íñigo Martínez, Balde; Gundogan, Oriol Romeu, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Joao Felix
RCD Mallorca 1-3 FC Barcelona
