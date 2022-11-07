Mallorca vs Atlético de Madrid: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

Day during the week that we have to live this day in LaLiga due to the calendar adjustments due to the World Cup in Qatar that will start this same month of November. Mallorca will receive a visit from Atlético de Madrid. The group trained by Cholo Simeone is possibly going through its worst moment since the Argentine took command of the mattress bench. On the other hand, Mallorca is fulfilling its objectives so far in a more than remarkable way. Great match that we will have in Balearic territory.
Channel: Movistar LaLiga in Spain, ESPN 3 and Star + in Argentina and Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere in Mexico.
Majorca: 2 wins
Tie: 1 tie
Atletico Madrid: 2 wins
Majorca: VEVDD
Atletico Madrid: EDVEV
Mallorca reaches a great moment of form in this match, they come from winning at home by two goals to zero against Villarreal. They are currently ranked twelfth in LaLiga with 16 points, seven points behind the European positions. Javier Aguirre’s men will seek to take advantage of the bad situation that the people of Madrid are going through to get three points in their stadium.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENT OF MALLORCA
Goalie: Rajkovic
defenses: Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Copete, Jaume Costa
Midfielders: Antonio Sanchez, Ruiz de Galarreta, Battaglia, Kang In-Lee
Forward: Muriqi
They come from drawing against Espanyol in the mattress fief to one. They are not even remotely going through their best moment, in fact, it may be the worst since Simeone is in charge of the rojiblanco team. Eliminated from the Champions League as last in the group and third in LaLiga, eight points behind the second -with one more game- and with their pursuers really close. They will try by all means to turn this situation around and change the team dynamic.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENT OF ATLETICO DE MADRID
Goalie: Oblak
defenses: Nahuel Molina, Savic, Giménez, Reinildo, Carrasco
Midfielders: Saul, Kondogbia, DePaul
strikers: Griezmann, Correa
Majorca 1 – 0 Atletico Madrid
