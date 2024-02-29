We already have the Copa del Rey final. Athletic Club gets through and will face Mallorca to see who lifts the champion trophy in La Cartuja. A priori a little expected final, but both reach this stage of the competition on their own merits, after leaving great teams behind, so whoever is champion will be deservedly so.
Mallorca will reach this final after leaving behind a truly great team such as Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad. The team led by Javier Aguirre had a very physical tie, and after ties in both matches, they would end up getting their place in the final in a perfect penalty shootout, in which all five of their takers scored and the goalkeeper stopped the shot of a specialist as is Mikel Oyarzabal. Previously, the vermillions had eliminated this season's revelation in the quarterfinals, none other than Míchel's Girona. To get here, Mallorca had to beat lower category teams such as Tenerife, Burgos, Valle Egüés and Boiro in the previous rounds. He will now fight to win his second Copa del Rey, after the one he won in 2003.
Meanwhile, Athletic Club joins this event by beating Atlético de Madrid 3-0, and 4-0 overall in the tie. Ernesto Valverde's men have been far superior to the Colchonero team, and at no time have they given the feeling that the game could escape them. The Williams decided the match by scoring both the first and second goals, and finally Guruzeta rounded off a perfect night for the lions. To reach these semifinals, Athletic Club had defeated nothing more and nothing less than FC Barcelona by a resounding result of 4-2. Previously, the San Mamés team had left behind another top club such as Alavés, as well as lower category teams such as Eibar, Cayón and Rubí. Valverde's team will try to win its 24th Copa del Rey trophy, being the second team with the most cups in this competition, behind FC Barcelona.
City: Seville
Stadium: The Charterhouse
Ability: 60,000 spectators
Date: Saturday April 6
Schedule: to confirm
|
Date
|
Result
|
Competition
|
2/2/2024
|
Athletic Club 4-0 Mallorca
|
The league
|
9/3/2023
|
Mallorca 0-0 Athletic Club
|
The league
|
5/1/2023
|
Mallorca 1-1 Athletic Club
|
The league
|
8/15/2022
|
Athletic Club 0-0 Mallorca
|
The league
|
2/14/2022
|
Mallorca 3-2 Athletic Club
|
The league
As we can see, a tie has been the predominant result in the recent history between the two teams, with a victory for each, although the last confrontation was clearly for Athletic Club with a resounding result. A priori, an even match is expected, in which each team will try to use their weapons, and it will surely be a great enjoyment for the spectator.
