From: Patrick Mayer

A spectacular chase ensues between the Spanish coast guard and drug mules on the holiday island of Mallorca. Only on a popular beach is the final stop.

Cala d’Or – Imagine you are lying on a beautiful sandy beach on the Mediterranean holiday island of Mallorca and suddenly witness a spectacular police operation. This is exactly what happened recently at Cala d’Or in the southeast of the Balearic hotspot.

Mallorca: Guardia Civil publishes video of suspected drug smuggling

The Spanish Guardia Civil published a video of just such a scenario. The video shows suspected drug smuggling, which was carried out from North Africa to the Balearic Islands. The ingredients of what is shown would suffice for a real action film.

The Spanish coast guard therefore pursued a black speedboat to the coast of Mallorca using motor boats and helicopters. The massive boat, with which the drug smuggling was allegedly handled, docked in a bay near Cala d’Or of all places. Pursued by the Guardia Civil.

In the midst of bathers: A drug courier throws away a black bag on a beach near Cala d’Or. © Screenshot Glomex/ProSieben

For classification: The Grupo Servicio Marítimo (SEMAR) is Spain’s national coastguard and part of the Guardia Civil, which is subordinate to the Ministry of the Interior or the Ministry of Defense depending on the area of ​​responsibility.

Mallorca: Drug couriers apparently land at Cala d’Or

The published video also shows how three men apparently hurriedly leave the speedboat, while vacationers and local beachgoers lie right next to them on their towels. The helicopter follows the suspected drug couriers – one of whom is still throwing away a black bag on the beach – along with the camera recording to the streets of Cala d’Or.

ProSieben shared the video of the Spanish authorities. And the TV station reported that the three culprits were eventually arrested by the Civil Guard. “Like Miami Vice,” says the news report on the sensitive incident. For years, the local authorities on the largest Balearic island have apparently not been able to get drug trafficking and public drug use under control.

Mallorca: Son Banya drug district right at the airport

The socially disadvantaged shanty town of Son Banya right by the airport on the south-eastern outskirts of Palma is noisy Berlin Morning Post “known as the drug village or drug supermarket of the island”. Lately, however, Moroccan clans have also been operating from Inca, Calvià, Manacor and Llucmajor (and are therefore much more scattered), it was reported at the beginning of the year Mallorca Magazine. Manacor is in the east of the Balearic Islands, while Calvià is west of Palma, halfway towards Andratx.

According to the report, the North African clans primarily control the illegal import of cocaine to Mallorca – where beaches are also said to be in ecological danger – and to neighboring islands such as Ibiza. In particular, they would sell a cheap cocaine-heroin mixture on the Balearic Islands, it writes Mallorca Magazine. Both Mallorca and neighboring Ibiza are known for their extravagant party crowd. (pm)