On Wednesday, vaccination appointments for the 16 to 29 age group in Mallorca will be available through the BitCita online appointment system. Vaccination for this age group started on the other islands on Saturday, and the health service has decided to bring forward the program for 16 to 29-year-olds in Mallorca.

Eugenia Carandell, who is in charge of the vaccination program, points to the comparatively high incidence among this age group as a reason for starting earlier than had been planned. There are 125,497 in all, and an initial 52,802 appointments are being made available. Appointments for this age group will be activated on the BitCita system at 3pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the health service is also bringing forward the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccines for people in the 60-69 age group. Those who have second dose appointments up to and including July 14 are not affected, but those with appointments from July 15 will be able to get the second dose earlier. They can attend 15 days earlier at the same vaccination point and at the same time as their existing appointments indicate. (Details of this are as yet limited.)