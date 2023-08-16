Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

It doesn’t matter whether you’re abroad or within Germany: you’re never completely protected from pickpockets and the loss of valuables. But you can take action. (Iconic image) © MAKI/Imago

Watch out for the Ballermann! In Palma de Mallorca, thieves have come up with a new trick – they disappear immediately after the theft.

Palma – Unfortunately, pickpockets are not uncommon on the popular holiday island of Mallorca in the Mediterranean. Again and again the regional police warns tourists in Palma in particular about the scams of the brazen thieves. At the beginning of the summer season, the so-called “carnation women” scam experienced a renaissance. Actually, the trick is old hat among professional pickpockets. A report of Mallorca Magazine explains the scam: The thieves position themselves – often in front of a church – with a flower in their hands and ask them for a donation.

As soon as the person addressed takes his money out of his pocket, all the bills are stolen unnoticed. The thieves strike especially in busy places like the old town, but you have to be careful elsewhere too. Caution is advised at the airport, on public transport, in hotel foyers, as well as in markets and on beaches.

On Mallorca, holidaymakers are overwhelmed with e-scooters

On the beach of La Palma de Mallorca, the thieves are said to have recently been able to crawl up to sleeping beach visitors and their belongings in the dark, reports that Mallorca Magazine further. And now the thieves in Palma de Mallorca seem to have discovered a new scam for themselves: they drive along the promenade with the e-scooter and snatch cell phones from passers-by. This is from a report by picture newspaper out.

E-scooters are particularly “suitable” for a thief’s scam because they move comparatively quickly – about 25 kilometers per hour are possible – and are very quiet thanks to their electric operation. Pedestrians are therefore neither warned by a noise from the approaching vehicle, nor is it realistic to catch up with the thieves on foot. “They don’t stop at big boys either, they are unscrupulous,” reported an affected German to the Picture.

Mallorca vacationers are probably surprised by the new trend of stealing

One of the robbed is loud Picture a German known as “Schwagerino” on Instagram. He said: “I walked normally on Playa de Palma during the day, looked at the Instagram stories on my cell phone and suddenly two strangers came from behind with the e-scooters.” The scooters could not be heard at the volume on the street . “They grabbed the cell phone and gave full speed,” he said.

The police in Mallorca strongly recommend that tourists follow the following instructions because of the many bold tricks used by thieves:

Always keep an eye on luggage, especially at airports and hotel receptions

Always close handbags and backpacks properly and hold them tight

Be careful at ATMs, protect your card and PIN from being looked at

Never show large amounts of cash in public

Do not take jewelry and valuables to the beach

Do not leave valuables in the car, even if they are not visible there

Don’t resist the criminals when you become a victim of a crime

In another context, German tourists recently made headlines as perpetrators of a crime in Palma de Mallorca. Last month, five German vacationers were arrested who are said to have raped a German vacationer. In another case, six male holidaymakers are said to have raped an 18-year-old holidaymaker from England. (n/a)