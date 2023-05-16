Home page World

Split

Mallorca: British vacationers wanted to spend their honeymoon near Capdepera (photo). The man dies, the woman fights for her life. © Joana Kruse/imago

Two British holidaymakers were found motionless in a holiday apartment in Mallorca. The man was already dead, the woman was in his arms.

La Palma – The two apparently wanted to spend their honeymoon in Mallorca (Spain). According to Spanish media reports, the couple from England got married about two weeks ago. However, the stay on a farm in the north of the island in the town of Capdepera ended in an incredible tragedy. The 41-year-old Briton was found dead. His 38-year-old wife lay in his arms, breathing heavily. Now a terrible suspicion is confirmed.

Mallorca: Brother alerts emergency call – rescue workers find couple unconscious in bed

The British couple had only arrived on the Balearic island a few days ago. Actually, the two had an appointment with friends and family on Saturday for a boat tour, reports the Spanish newspaper Ultimahores. When they could not be reached by phone, the victim’s brother alerted the local police. In the holiday home, emergency services found the two Britons lifeless in the bed of the rural property. Any help came too late for the 41-year-old. The man showed no signs of life. He was already dead. The emergency services could still find a pulse in the woman.

Mallorca: Gas leak in the fridge – Brite (41) dies on his honeymoon

According to initial findings, deadly carbon monoxide is said to have escaped through a gas leak from a bottle for the refrigerator. The couple slept and unnoticed inhaled the gas throughout the night. The victim’s death is believed to have occurred in the morning, according to the local website diariodemallorca.es.

That’s why carbon monoxide is so dangerous is carbon monoxide invisible, is carbon monoxide odorless, is carbon monoxide without taste The first signs of carbon monoxide poisoning are dizziness, drowsiness, headaches and nausea. Carbon monoxide blocks the blood’s ability to carry oxygen to cells. The brain and organs are not supplied with sufficient oxygen. The consequences are often fatal: you simply fall asleep and never wake up again. The body does not warn people by coughing or shortness of breath.

Mallorca: Holidaymaker dies from carbon monoxide poisoning

The cause of death is now available after the autopsy of the forensic medicine in Palma. It confirms the suspicion of carbon monoxide poisoning. First responders on site immediately assumed gas poisoning. All windows in the apartment were also closed, it said. The 38-year-old woman was taken to a hospital. It is not yet clear whether she is still fighting for her life. The police are investigating.

A German vacationer recently had a fatal accident in the sea off Mallorca. The 57-year-old apparently underestimated the current off the coast. It’s not an isolated case. Last year, eyewitnesses saw a man being thrown against rocks by the waves. Unfortunately, any help came too late for him.