From: Caroline Schäfer

For many newlyweds, they go on their honeymoon after the wedding. However, the longed-for vacation fell through for some – they fell victim to a scam.

Palma – It sometimes happens that with one Wedding doesn’t all go according to plan. Many couples want to relax on their honeymoon all the more after the stressful organization. However, a travel agency in Mallorca is said to have taken advantage of this and allegedly defrauded numerous married couples of thousands of euros.

Wedding trip ends in chaos: tour operator cheats newlyweds out of their money

Like the newspaper Diary of Mallorca reported that a travel provider on the holiday island of Mallorca is said to have ripped off newly married couples. She posed as a professional tour operator, collected the newlyweds’ money and then never contacted her again. “We met this woman in November last year at a honeymoon trade fair,” one of those affected described the situation to the newspaper.

Friends also booked a trip through the woman – but it later turned out that they too had been scammed. The couple hired the travel provider to relieve their burden. She should book a trip to Dubai and Japan. After the honeymoon was planned, the woman pressured the couple to pay – on the pretext that the trip could otherwise be more expensive.

Honeymoon scam: Mallorca office rips off newly married couples

The couple paid 6200 euros. But suddenly contact with the Mallorca travel agency broke off. It has become increasingly difficult to reach them. “Until she finally stopped picking up the phone,” explained the victim. If the married couple did manage to contact her, the travel provider put them off with excuses – for example, that she wasn’t feeling well.

Shortly before the honeymoon at the beginning of October, the shock came: no reservation was made with the promised airline or hotel. The planned wedding vacation was apparently about to end, the money was gone.

A travel agency in Mallorca deprived numerous wedding couples of their money. (Symbolic image) © Lane Oatey/imago

However, the couple was not alone. How Last Hora reported that the police had received several complaints about the Mallorca travel agency. Eventually the woman was arrested – for suspected fraud and forgery. The tour operator is said to have cheated 25 people out of their money – all but one person were honeymooners. The fraudster stole around 78,000 euros. Additional victims are suspected in the course of the investigation.

Mallorca travel agency organizer arrested: “Had to book a new trip”

The honeymoon for these couples did not start with relaxation. Some of them booked a new trip at short notice for expensive money. “We had already taken our vacation days, so we had to book a new trip in a hurry, which cost us another 7,000 euros,” the cheated woman explained Diary of Mallorca.

Let's hope that everything goes smoothly this time. It is unclear whether the couple will get their money back after the scam.