From: Sandra Sporer

The situation between Mallorca tourists and the local population is becoming increasingly tense. Many locals can hardly afford to live there anymore.

Palma – “This is not a good life,” says José de las Heras from Mallorca sobered in a Current affairs-Post. The former bus driver is now retired – and has to live in a caravan. He cannot afford an apartment on the holiday island, his home. Too expensive. His story is not an isolated case. The fact that the local population is increasingly unable to afford life on Mallorca is not least due to the constantly growing streams of tourists that the island welcomes every year.

Tourism on Mallorca is becoming a problem: Island too expensive for many residents – with severe consequences

More and more holidaymakers also means more and more hotels, holiday apartments and other accommodations. And thus less – and more expensive – living space for the population. Added to this are rising prices for food and other everyday items and the increasing massive impact on the environment caused by holidaymakers. The nature conservation group Asociación Tinerfeña de Amigos de la Naturaleza (ATAN) described the development on the island according to CNN as an “ecological and social collapse”. Not to mention the party excesses at Ballermann, which are now being increasingly curbed.

The population has finally had enough of all this. They are taking to the streets with banners like “Tourists, go home!” or “Mallorca is not for sale!” The locals protested at the end of May against mass tourism and its consequences. Even the real estate agent association Abini, which actually benefits from the high real estate prices, expressed its solidarity with the protesters and described mass tourism on the island as “unsustainable”.

“Mallorca is not for sale!” is written on the banner at one of the protests against mass tourism on Mallorca. © Clara Margais/dpa

“It is time to demand a rethink” – Mallorca residents demand curbing of tourism

However, this was by no means the only protest of this kind. There have been repeated demonstrations of this kind in recent months. The people of Mallorca want tourism to be restricted in the future. “It is time to demand a rethink,” said the environmental group Ecologists in Action at CNN during a protest in April 2024.

It remains to be seen whether the protests will be successful. However, more and more travel destinations are being forced to impose strict rules for holidaymakers and the tourism industry. In Italy, for example, admission to beaches, certain sights or entire cities is required in many places. And in Japan, a popular tourist attraction has been almost completely closed to visitors. (sp)