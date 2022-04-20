The superilla Eixample, Mayor Ada Colau’s plan to pacify one out of every three streets in the central district of Barcelona, ​​will remove cars from the future “green axes”. And immediately —especially at rush hour— congestion on other roads will also increase. The plan will transform four streets over the next year (Consell de Cent, Rocafort, Borrell and Girona) and will create four squares at their intersections.

The extensive study of the impact of the mobility of this first phase published by the City Council contemplates this and other actions in the grid that Ildefons Cerdà devised, such as new bike lanes, the protection of school environments, the union of the tramway along Diagonal, the lanes eliminated in Meridiana (which reduces the cars that enter) or the Glòries tunnel. And through simulations he calculates (in rush hour and in a scenario in which the general traffic would be reduced by 10%), which streets will win, with less traffic; and which ones will have a higher degree of saturation than the current one.

The great loser is Calle de Mallorca in its central section, where there will also be a bike lane: it will have a degree of saturation greater than 90%, if the years 2019 and 2023 are compared. The same congestion that Aragó, València now endure o Gran Via, with more than 20,000 and even 30,000 vehicles per day. They are the most saturated streets, in contrast to the most pacified, where there are less than 2,000 cars per day, like Enric Granados.

The studio plans Impact on the mobility of motorized vehicles in 2023 (the first of a document of more than 300 pages) provide data and, with simulations, show that the vast majority of streets will not have a variation in traffic, but some will no longer be saturated and others will become so. This is the case of Mallorca between the streets of Castillejos and Lepant, and between Sicília and Casanova. In short sections Rosselló, València, Consell de Cent, Gran Via, Pau Claris and Castillejos will also have more congestion.

The report notes that in some sections “the level of congestion can be partially transferred to the next hour.” And the recipe to avoid it is clear: reduce cars even more (13% more than what has been reduced between 2019 and today, 4,000 cars per hour on horizontal streets). On the other hand, the report predicts that some now saturated sections of the streets of Pare Claret, Indústria, Còrsega, València (which gains them at other points), Aragó and Gran Via will lose traffic.

The Deputy Mayor for Ecology, Urban Planning and Mobility, Janet Sanz, points out that “the global benefit of superilla Eixample is a reduction of vehicles in which everyone wins” and points out that the increases indicated by the reports are small and at rush hour. Sanz defends “overcoming the superilla classic three by three blocks and bet on the axes that are more redistributive”. And he points out an example: “Paseo de Sant Joan, where parallel streets can take on more incoming traffic, but the benefit for the entire neighborhood is greater, in terms of public space and pollution.” Sanz is convinced that between the measures announced by the City Council and those of the Government, especially in mobility alternatives, “the reduction of vehicles will be evident throughout the city, not just in the Eixample”. “The summary is that Barcelona wins in health,” she adds.

The following are some of the expected impacts and proposals launched by the document.

17 fewer lanes, 15% less capacity. The total of interventions planned until 2023 supposes the elimination of 17 traffic lanes (going from 113 to 96), which represent 15% of the capacity of the Eixample. Until the end of 2021, nine lanes have already been eliminated, 8% of the grid’s capacity. “There will be no increase in general congestion, but there will be transfers” admits the report, which also recalls that the Barcelona Urban Mobility Plan foresees a greater reduction: up to 25% of journeys by car in 2024.

There are competitive alternatives.. Another report, The role of the Eixample in metropolitan mobility, indicates data on the alternatives that have half of the cars that circulate, which are from outside Barcelona. One out of every two of these journeys originates from or is destined for a municipality with a metro or tram service. And one in two go or come to municipalities where they could be reached in 30 minutes by pedaling.

Less parking for motorcycles and reduced mobility. Another chapter analyzes the impact of the actions on services in the Eixample. If the 21 green axes were executed, he affirms, the loading and unloading places would be reduced by 2%, those of people with reduced mobility by 44% and those of motorcycles on the road by 33%. The report ensures that 92% of the cases could be compensated at less than 100 meters.

Slow down at schools. The reports also analyze school environments and the pollution and accident rate caused by traffic. Removing a lane means eliminating between 5% and 15% of contamination, they indicate. And they launch the proposal to reduce the speed to 30 kilometers per hour in front of the schools, coinciding with the entry and exit of students.

Traffic deduction… and the hare and tortoise ‘bikes’ The report on the impact of interventions in the Eixample on mobility recalls concepts of mobility such as “traffic deinduction” or the existence of two types of urban cyclists: Hare (that use the bike lane infrastructure or circulate on the road) and the turtle (those who opt for pacified streets).

On the deinduction of traffic, it is the global reduction of traffic that occurs when the capacity of a road is reduced. It occurs for three effects. The first, people who change their route (on parallel roads or using the Rondas) or change their schedule but follow the same itinerary. The second, people who cancel the trip or the number of trips they made: teleworking or doing telematic procedures. And the third, those who practice the modal change to other transport systems “which in the Eixample can be a relevant proportion”, using public transport, walking, cycling or scooter.

