After a taxi driver was brutally beaten by German tourists on Mallorca, it is now being investigated whether the perpetrators were police officers. The victim is in hospital with several broken bones.

Palma de Mallorca – Three German tourists have Majorca brutally beat up a taxi driver on Tuesday night. The man is in the Son Llàtzer hospital with two broken ribs, a broken arm and a blood clot in his head. What is particularly disturbing is that the suspected perpetrators are said to be German police officers. The victim had told the Spanish police that the three holidaymakers had shown him their police IDs.

The taxi driver is a 71-year-old Spaniard who picked up the three Germans on Tuesday night at the notorious Ballermann. Two of the three passengers were very drunk, the taxi driver told the “Mallorca Zeitung”. The German tourists wanted to be taken to a remote country hotel in Petra. When they arrived there, one of the passengers could no longer find his cell phone. The tourists accused the taxi driver of stealing the smartphone and are said to have then brutally beaten him. “I thought they were going to kill me,” the taxi driver told the newspaper. According to the victim, the Germans pretended to be police officers and even showed their ID cards. The tourists found the cell phone again.

When finally the Spanish Guardia Civil When they arrived at the country hotel in Mallorca, the Germans are said to have tried to bribe the taxi driver and the Spanish police officers so that they would not press charges. After the brutal attack, the German police are now checking whether the suspects are actually police officers. They could come from Essen, according to several media reports. A spokesman for the Essen police told the German Press Agency that the incident was known and that they were now checking whether they were officers from the Essen police headquarters. “There is a suspicion, but we cannot rule it out,” said the spokesman.

Anger and dismay reign in Mallorca after taxi driver was beaten

In Spain The incident has caused consternation. Mass and drunken tourism on Mallorca and other holiday regions is a thorn in the side of local residents anywayIncidents like this add fuel to the fire. Especially since the alleged perpetrators were released after a judicial hearing. The taxi driver’s colleagues were also furious. “While the victim is waiting for his operation in hospital and will need a long time to recover physically and mentally from this attack, the tourists are still enjoying their holidays,” said the boss of a taxi company to the local TV station “IB3”. The three alleged police officers are now said to be back in Germany. The taxi driver’s son, Óscar Pérez, expressed his outrage to the public TV station RTVE: “These men were not only released without bail. They are already back in Germany. Next year they will come back and do the same thing!”