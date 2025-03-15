03/15/2025



Updated at 6:33 p.m.





Son Moix welcomed a vital struggle for the approach to European positions, for some, and for the removal of the descent, for others. First act calmed, with hardly any occasions, and second especially peculiar, in which four penalties were pointed out. Three maximum penalties (one annulled after going to VAR) plus a repeated by infraction at the time of launch. Incredulity and final ecstasy in Mallorca, which wins after a month.

Start of tanteo and some scare in Son Moix. The Espanyol first warned with a clear shot from Expósito to a dead ball that left over the crossbar. However, Mallorca firmly replied. Dani Rodríguez headed for direction, but the meekness of the auction allowed Joan to catch him without problem. Two minutes later, the Japanese Asano would warn again by sending a center of Samu to lick the parakeet stick.

The local team was increasingly covering, which managed to corner Espanyol in his field. Nor is it that Espanyol is uncomfortable in this type of contexts. Manolo’s approaches are usually always limited to the same foot -to purpose or not -yield, wait and counterattack. “To make the need virtue,” some say by justifying football of a template undoubtedly delivered to the cause (which is none other than salvation), but of a scarce football in skill and individual brightness. The phrase may be successful.

To all this, Espanyol cost a lot to create, the result of the pressure of Mallorca, and was missing ideas in attack. Anyway, outside the rage of the first quarter of an hour, Mallorca also did not find three -quarter inspiration forward.









First abrupt part, more Balearic than Catalan and with more intention than concretion. The Mallorca was superior in Impetu, but he lacked gunpowder to open the can against a Espanyol who, as he has been demonstrating, does not worry about defending for many minutes.

The key to the success of this Espanyol is that you don’t know when it can hurt you. This was the beginning of the second act, in which Espanyol opted the balance. Luck was put on the part of the parakeet when Expósito put a center with a thread to the area and Muriqi, who tried to clear, combed it towards the Greif network (0-1).

However, eight minutes after the visiting goal, Omar late to the dispute with Mojica and demolished the Colombian side on the side of the area. Quintero González pointed out the maximum penalty, which was clear. Muriqi planted the ball willing to redeem himself from his own, but ran into Joan García, which can be described with less qualifiers, who guess the penalty to the Kosovar striker and diverted the ball to corner.

Mallorca did not fall apart and culminated what was looking for intensity from the beginning. Darder, who is a specialist, focused from the vertex of the area for Asano, head, to materialize for Mallorca. Tables on the scoreboard and start again.

The encounter became beautiful after 1-1. Asano had it again when he finished off, without too much space, a maffeo center. Padado also had his in a distant shot that left out stroking Greif’s stick.

And more firewood on fire. Kumbulla touched a ball with her hand inside the area and the collegiate again indicated a penalty. The VAR called Quintero González to review him, and the Andalusian, for reasons that cost to suppose, he decided to cancel the maximum penalty.

Espanyol was fought, which remained to the incessant danger of those of Jagoba. Minute 88 and Quintero González returns to take the whistle to the mouth to decree the third penalty of the afternoon. … Joan tried to baffle Abdón with the typical goalkeeper-delanter conversation in which everything except pleasant things is usually said. Lanza Abdón Prats and … Joan again! The ball was dead and finished the Mallorca, but the Espanyol goalkeeper got up quickly and left another brutal paradon to give a joy to the visiting area of ​​Son Moix. But the game could no longer lose surrealism and, in 97 and after the ball was put at play again, the referee stopped the game again, was a few seconds with his finger in the pinganillo and went back to the screen. The Andalusian collegiate pointed out the third penalty of the party, and the sayings are for something, so the third was the defeated. Muriqi’s victory goal for the right squad (2-1).

Final with little grace and with everything already decided. Morally climb for a Mallorca who had not won a month and that gets seventh stalking Betis. Espanyol, which had no danger in any stretch of the party, left, however, with the feeling that points have been left in the Balearic Islands today.

Party file

Mallorca: Greif, Valjent, Ríllo, Maffeo, Mojica, S.Costa, Morlanes (84 ‘Mascarell), Asano (84’ Valery), D.Rodríguez (75 ‘Abdón), Darder (90+9’ Antonio Sánchez), Muriqi.

Espanyol: Joan, Cabrera, Kumbulla (90+9 ‘mile), Omar, Romero, Král, Urko (90+9’ Aguado), Expostio (68 ‘Calero), Jofre (80’ Antoniu), Roberto (80 ‘Cheddira), Punado.

Goals:

Referee: Quintero González (Andalusian). He admonished El Hilali (61 ‘), Aguado (90+10’).