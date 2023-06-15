Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

In Mallorca, tourists always cause displeasure among the locals. © Clara Margais/dpa

Summer is here, and many holidaymakers are drawn to the Spanish island of Mallorca. However, tourism is often a thorn in the side of local residents.

Palma de Mallorca – It is considered a popular travel destination and also has a lot to offer. The island of Mallorca impresses with unique beaches and breathtaking nature. In addition, Ballermann is also an argument for many to travel to the Spanish island in summer. For locals, however, the tourist rush is not necessarily a reason to celebrate. Two dream bays are literally overrun. Local residents see an “invasion of people”. But the way in which tourists sometimes dress also causes resentment.

Mallorca trouble: swimwear for holidaymakers in front of the supermarket can hardly be seen

As the Majorca newspaper reported, a local residents’ association complained about women who only went for a walk on the “Bulevar”, a promenade in the southwestern city of Peguera, wearing only a thong bikini. A photo on the social media platform, posted by the residents association Llotja Born, shows such a situation. Three women, dressed in a bikini that is barely recognizable through the backpacks, walk past a supermarket. This is apparently in a shopping street. It remains unclear whether the three women are vacationers.

As on the Ballermann, for which a dress code was introduced especially in 2022, it is not allowed in Peguera to stroll through the streets like this – i.e. only in swimwear. According to the newspaper, this is stated in a regulation. The three women seemed little impressed. Even the fines, which according to the report can be in the four-digit range in the worst case, did not bother them – or they knew nothing about the regulation and the fines.

“Shame on you”: Instagram users angry about swimwear in the pedestrian zone in Mallorca

Under the Instagram-Posting by the residents’ association, however, comments from angry users are piling up. “Shame on you!” wrote one user. It was rude to the host country and should result in a sanction, he said. “A little respect would be appropriate. Not everyone is drawn to a sight like this,” commented another. Another user described the tight swimwear as a “no-go”. Another residents’ association was clear in the comments: “This is not the tourism we deserve!”

In Mallorca, however, not only the clothing of the tourists causes a stir. A dangerous tourist trend also pisses off locals. (mbr)