Torrential rain is inundating parts of the island of Mallorca, as seen in this video screenshot. © Private

Massive storms hit the Balearic island of Mallorca. Vacationers must be prepared for the fact that this could go on for a few more days.

Munich – “Anyone who booked a holiday around the Mediterranean in the next ten days was unlucky,” explains meteorologist Dominik Jung from wetter.net, referring to calculations by the Climate Forecast System (CFS). In the worst case, it could even go on like this until August, they say. Those are scary prospects.

So while we in Germany are starting to sweat more and more, the Mediterranean countries will drown Italy or parts of Spain in the coming days. The Balearic island of Mallorca has already been hit.

Mallorca storm: torrential rain floods parts of the island – videos show the extent

On Thursday (June 1st) it is mostly closed in the center of Mallorca severe storms came. Pictures and videos from communities such as Porreres, Campos and Felanitx show flooded streets, but the island’s capital Palma was spared, reports the Majorca newspaper. The rain hit Porreres the hardest, where, according to the Spanish weather service Aemet, 95.5 liters of rain per square meter fell by 7 p.m.

After the torrential rain, the weather service increased the warning level for Friday from yellow to orange. According to the report, Aemet does not rule out thunderstorms and hail either. A disaster for all vacationers who have lost their way to the Balearic island. To have a number: The German Travel Association (DRV) expects loud Mallorca Magazine 2023 a total of 4.1 million tourists from Germany.

Mallorca storm – and for now no end in sight: warning level increased

And depending on the region, they probably won’t have any real fun in the coming days either. Even if the temperatures are supposed to climb back to around 30 degrees after the weekend, the downpour will probably continue for a few more days. On Saturday, between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m., there is a yellow warning across the island due to rain. It will remain variable until at least Monday.

And if the weather experts from Wetter.net are to be believed, vacationers and locals alike will have to get used to the weather on the island.

