Antonio Raíllo is very close to stepping on a pitch again after five months away from them. Raíllo comes out of the tunnel and will soon join the group to possibly return on February 5 against Cádiz at the Visit Mallorca Estadi.

The player has stated through the club’s official media that “feelings are positive, after so much time stopped plus the recovery time, now I feel content and happy”.

The Majorcan captain had to visit the operating room at the end of October to resolve an injury to his left ankle. Raíllo played the first league game, in Palma against Betis (1-1) and a conservative treatment was not enough in August, which forced him to undergo surgery in October.

Now, almost ready to return, the player has to slow down his momentum: “For me I would go back now, but the final decision depends on the medical services and the physical trainer, and the idea is that at the end of this week or the beginning of the next I’ll start working with the group”.

Raíllo acknowledges that “after the operation and the month of rest, when I began little by little to work in the pool and in rehabilitation, my goal was clear and when you set a goal everything is easier, and I’m close to coming back”.

The problems in defense and the continuous changes due to injuries, Covid infections and sanctions have made the coach, Luis García Plaza, had to add the three remaining center backs in the squad, Valjent, Russo and Sedlar, to other players in a timely manner, such as the cases of full-back Oliván or youth squad player Gayá. Now, the return of Raíllo will mean a winter reinforcement as if it were a transfer from the market, although his performance will be progressive as he acquires minutes and pace of play. The Cordovan assures that he arrives to “provide illusion, the one that is like a small child who is doing what he likes, and that illusion can infect the group, any match is nice to return to and after so long if you put on a friendly match I’ll be just as happy”.