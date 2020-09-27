Sabadell

The Catalans transmitted very good feelings on the last day against Rayo Vallecano, but suffered a comeback in the final minutes. His debut had a bitter taste, and today they hope to be able to join another of the most complicated places in LaLiga Smartbank: Soin Moix. Hidalgo, the visiting coach, will recover Ángel for today’s match, but loses Aleix Coch and Édgar.

As to follow: Guruzeta. He had a remarkable game against Rayo Vallecano and today he wants to shine again in a stadium as important as that of Mallorca.