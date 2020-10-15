Real Mallorca’s relationship with the Anduva field in Miranda de Ebro holds very recent memories for both good and bad and the experiences lived there by the Mallorcan fans who traveled twice will be difficult to forget, both in drama and in glory. There the Balearic club has experienced one of the most blushing descents in its history and the joy of a promotion twelve months later

June 4, 2017 Real Mallorca lived a sad episode against Mirandés in Anduva when they were relegated to Second B after 36 consecutive years in professional football, something that a whole generation had never seen on the island. Y also sharing the disappointment with the locals who had also lost the category a week before.

That day the vermilion (in white by coincidence with the locals) tied at two, a result that did not serve to dream of staying on the following day, which would be the last of the championship. On that penultimate day the 2-2 descended to the Majorcanistas to the well of Second B with a team of which only the Ivorian Lago Junior remains in the squad. Mikel Mesa (2 ‘) and Guarrotxena (35’) put the hosts ahead and Culio (41 ‘) and Lekic (85’) tied the game.

Interestingly, a year later (05-27-2018), the promotion play-off faced the two teams in the direct elimination of group champions, Mallorca from group 3 and Mirandés from group 2, and curiously, the second leg that would define the promotion was played in Anduva.

Days before Mallorca had won in Palma 3-1 and The return in Anduva left a 0-0 score that helped Mallorca regain its presence in professional football, in the second division, thanks to a draw in Miranda that this time had value.

Many of the vermilion fans who accompanied their team in the relegation drama They repeated the trip before the possibility of ascending in ‘the place of the crime’ a year before, and this was. Tears of sadness turned into tears of emotion just a year later.

Of that team that promoted to Second are six players who a year later rose to First and the next one they descended to Second and that on Sunday they will step on Anduva’s lawn again: Reina, Sastre, Raíllo, Salva Sevilla, Lago Junior and Abdón Prats. This time with both teams in Second Division after Mirandés also regain the category lost in 2017.