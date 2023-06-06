Home page World

Locals are being driven out, real estate companies are buying the houses. Everyday life in a neighborhood in Palma de Mallorca. But the residents don’t want to be discouraged.

Munich/Palma – Party, palm trees, beach are the first things many people associate with Mallorca. Tourism in Mallorca is booming. In the meantime, it’s no longer just party-goers who come to the island, family and luxury vacations are more in demand than ever. And the favorite island of Germans also offers a lot for hiking. The rush of tourists can hardly be stopped.

But how does the booming tourism actually affect the Mallorcans? Tourists, in particular, who make a fool of themselves on the island, are not particularly popular with the locals. But that’s not all. The residents of a popular tourist area in Palma now want to tackle a very specific problem. The campaign “Toc toc toc veïna” (Knock, knock, knock neighbor) was founded for this. The Majorca newspaper reported on the campaign.

Palma de Mallorca: Foreign property buyers rent out houses to holidaymakers

The problem: In Palma’s Son Espanyolet district, more and more houses are being sold by foreign property buyers who rent the houses to holidaymakers. “For a neighborhood to be a neighborhood, there have to be residents who live there permanently, not just three or four months in the year. We all used to know each other. That has changed,” Antònia Vidal, vice-president of the neighborhood association, tells the Majorca newspaper.

Again and again the letters with offers from real estate agents would pile up in the houses inhabited by locals. “The other day a Swede from my mother slipped a letter under the door. I called her and sure enough, she wanted to buy her house,” Elena Rodríguez, a member of the citizens’ group, told the Majorca newspaper.

Graphic design student designs campaign against evictions of local people in Mallorca

The “Toc toc toc veïna” campaign is now fighting against this expulsion of the locals in the district. It was founded by Ariadna Palmer. She studied graphic design in Barcelona and is a resident of the neighborhood in Palma. In her final project for the university, she addressed the change in the Mallorcan quarter.

Son Espanyolet residents aren’t the only ones wanting to take action against gentrification in Mallorca

“The monster is spreading like an oil slick,” reads the campaign’s Twitter account. Because: The action of the residents of the district of Son Espanyolet is not the only one that wants to take action against the increasing displacement of the locals. The neighborhood of Marinero de Santa Catalina, on the northwest coast of Mallorca, is also fighting against increasing gentrification in its neighborhood with its “SOS veïnats” campaign, it reports ultimahora.es.

Posters in Mallorca are reminiscent of Ikea: “Houses sold for more than one million euros”

Son Espanyolet’s campaign includes a video and eight posters that neighbors can put up on their doors and walls. The posters are strongly based on the style of the Swedish furniture company Ikea and are intended to allude to the predominantly Scandinavian holidaymakers in the district. “Four out of five new property owners in Son Espanyolet say ‘Hej’ and not ‘Bon dia’,” reads one of the posters. Another is adorned with the saying: “In Son Espanyolet, vacant houses are being sold for more than one million euros.”

The campaign is intended to strengthen the cohesion of the locals and it seems to have done that, because that’s how Antònia Vidal tells the Majorca newspaper: “Thanks to the initiative, we can talk to each other again.”

