Garbage on Mallorca: Residents and holidaymakers in Arenal complain about the state of the popular party district (symbol image). © Nature Picture Library/Imago

In the popular Mallorca travel destination Arenal there are apparently frightening conditions. Reports describe a massive garbage problem that is driving residents and vacationers crazy.

Arenal/Mallorca – Many vacationers regard the Mallorcan travel destination Arenal as a place of longing, where you can spend relaxed but also exciting summer days (and nights).

At the end of 2022, however, resentment is spreading in the former fishing village and today’s mass tourism Mecca. Residents and visitors alike are apparently bothered by the dilapidated state of the formerly idyllic town.

Mallorca: party district Arenal is sinking in the garbage – apparently political background

The Arenal district now looks like a “Third World city” because there is rubbish everywhere, the sidewalks are dirty and destroyed, and there are many “unfinished construction sites”. Apart from that, the streets of the district belonging to the municipality of Llucmajor are hardly illuminated in the dark, which consequently makes the situation particularly uncomfortable for girls and women in terms of security.

The frightening conditions lie aloud Mallorcamagazin.com also because the local police are hardly around anymore. A possible connection is suspected with the expiry of the municipal legislative period and that the politicians responsible are no longer concerned with remedying the inadequate situation.

That this development is a means of curbing drinking and mass tourism in neighborhoods like Arenal? Unlikely. To this end, the government on the Balearic Island has initiated other measures:

Garbage problem in the party district of Mallorca – Known for weeks, still relevant

As the portal described a few weeks ago, the problem in the Arenal district was originally less due to municipal failures. Instead, four responsible garbage trucks could no longer be used for garbage disposal in the well-known travel destination on Mallorca, allegedly for technical reasons. The vehicles were broken and there was therefore no replacement, the responsible municipal council Bernadí Vives then explained. Disciplinary measures against the responsible company were the result.

“In view of this precarious situation, we call on the municipal administration to find a solution to the garbage problem immediately,” is the demand from the opposition by the socialist politician Jaume Oliver. Vives then assured that the responsible municipality would try to find a solution and push ahead with cleaning the affected street in Llucmajor in El Arenal. However, that was back in November and two weeks later, the situation in Arenal does not seem to have improved.

The number of tourists coming to the Balearic Islands is to be reduced in the future. At least that’s what the archipelago’s climate commission demands. (PF)