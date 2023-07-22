Home page World

According to the latest reports, vacationers are worried about their safety. Now a pub owner reports on rampaging groups of men in Mallorca.

Palma de Mallorca – Many Germans are drawn to the popular holiday island of Mallorca every year. After the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old, the question arises as to how safe Mallorca is for travellers. Beatrice Ciccardini has owned the cult pub “Zur Krone” since 2006 and explains in an interview FOCUS online, that this season is as extreme as never before.

More and more details are becoming known about the case of the alleged group retaliation. The men coming from North Rhine-Westphalia are said to have celebrated loudly and excessively in the hotel days beforehand, reports a roommate. According to Ciccardini, who has lived in Mallorca since 1976, vandalism and disturbance of the peace are not uncommon this year.

Pub owner reports vandalism and disturbance of the peace on Mallorca

According to the online magazine, Beatrice Ciccardini reports: “The men’s groups are going completely crazy. They scream day and night like they’re on drugs, puke and pee everywhere. And one behaves worse than the other.” She has the feeling that the men are “like on drugs”. Many don’t care about local laws. She observes people rioting and damaging trash cans or cars. She, too, was afraid of drunks or criminal gangs on the streets of Ballermann for the first time and therefore warns other women: “I can’t say one hundred percent whether Ballermann is still safe for women.”

Women should therefore always be accompanied and stay on busy streets, advises Ciccardini loudly FOCUS online. In addition, you should not drink too much alcohol and do not join strangers. Women should also be warned against pickpockets. The heat in particular is causing problems for holidaymakers at the moment. At temperatures of thirty to forty degrees, excessive alcohol consumption can quickly become dangerous.

Criminal offenses in Mallorca are not without consequences

Many vacationers are not aware of the consequences of their actions, but depending on the severity of the crime, they can face two to four years in custody before the trial. In the meantime, one of the suspects, aged 21 to 23, has been released from custody. (mom)