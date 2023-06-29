Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

The population of Mallorca is fighting against drinking tourism at Ballermann. Therefore, it should soon be forbidden to drink alcohol on the street.

Palma – The population of the island of Mallorca suffers from drinking tourism at Ballermann. Streets full of garbage, drunk people, the behavior of tourists no longer want to put up with many residents. That is why both politicians and restaurateurs want to take action. The island of Mallorca had only decided on new rules for tourists for this party season. Now holidaymakers on the popular holiday island will soon have to prepare for another ban: alcohol will soon no longer be allowed outdoors.

Island Majorca Population 923,608 Surface 3,640 km² official languages Catalan, Spanish

“We can’t afford it anymore”: restaurateurs on Mallorca call for a ban on alcohol outdoors”

The aim is therefore to pave the way for quality tourism in Mallorca. The behavior of many tourists would deter the desired target group: “We can’t afford that anymore. I would say that the shooters broke their toys this year,” explains the President of the Palma Beach Quality Offensive, Juan Ferrer. Restaurateurs from the region have been working for years to improve the image of the island.

The consumption of alcohol should soon be completely banned on the streets of Mallorca. © dpa/Clara Margais

Specifically, the hoteliers’ association AHPP, the gastronomy association CAEB and the nightclub association ABONE called on the island’s authorities to introduce an alcohol ban on the streets, as has long been the case in Amsterdam, for example. The island’s ruling conservative People’s Party wants to meet the demand and implement the ban soon and apply it.

“Don’t surrender”: Residents of Mallorca want to push back drinking tourism

Because Mallorca was not always known for drinking tourism. Ballermann has been around for 45 years, but the situation has particularly escalated in the past ten years. “Now the whole promenade, two and a half, three kilometers long, has been taken over by people who are totally drunk. The worst thing is that people are partying in the streets. Drunk and throwing up all day,” said Ferrer, who initially assumed after the corona pandemic that this would be an exception.

The ban on alcohol is intended to send out a positive sign towards tourism on the island: “We are not giving up, but are continuing to work for higher quality tourism,” explains Ferrer. The population of the island had recently repeatedly taken measures to push back tourism. In a district of Palma de Mallorca, for example, locals are fighting to drive away holidaymakers in the long term. (bk/dpa)