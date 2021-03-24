COVID-19 cases are escalating in Majorca and today the island has stopped being at a low risk of infections and has become rated medium. Specifically, the cumulative incidence at 14 days is 51.56 positive cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants.

Latest data indicates that the spread of the virus will continue to grow, since the cumulative incidence at seven days is 31.47; this is more than half of the 14-day period, so experts predict that infections will rise.

Majorca is the only Balearic island that is currently at medium risk of infections. The rest of the islands are already in the so-called ‘new normal’ of infections, since their accumulated incidences at 14 days are below 25. However, infections are increasing in Minorca and Formentera; They are only going down in Ibiza. The accumulated incidence at 14 days of the Balearic Islands is 48.46; it is close to passing medium.

The Ib-Salut health service is particularly concerned about the epidemiological situation in Mallorcaiant, as there has been a change in trend. The British variant, which is much more contagious, already represents 84.5% of positive COVID-19 cases in Mallorca, according to the latest study by the Son Espases Hospital Microbiology Service.