From: Martina Lippl

Mallorca: The Balearic island is also a popular holiday destination outside of the high season. © Chris Emil Janssen/imago

If you want to breathe freely again, you have a new travel destination: Mallorca. The holiday island is also surprisingly announcing further easing.

Mallorca – Mallorca and the neighboring islands will waive the 3G rule from Saturday (February 12). Access to bars, restaurants, fitness studios, cinemas and theaters is then possible without a Covid certificate. First had the Majorca newspaper reported about it with reference to the regional government of the Balearic Islands. In the meantime, the easing of the corona measures have been officially announced.

Mallorca overturns the 3G rule in gastronomy and culture

The pandemic situation on the island is said to be easing. The number of new infections has been for days. The situation in the hospitals has improved significantly in the past seven days, the regional government of the Balearic Islands announced on Thursday. A 40 percent drop in hospitalizations and in the positive rate of tests has been noted, according to the Balearic Minister of Health, Patricia Gómez. In doing so, she justifies the premature easing of the measures “in order to gradually return to normal”, as the press release reads. The measures were actually planned until February 28th. However, there were already discussions about loosening the restrictions last week. The catering industry in particular was displeased.

In the future, visitors to the hospital or a nursing home will no longer have to show the Covid certificate. The Covid certificate remains mandatory as a condition of access to their workplace only for employees in the health and social sectors.

The vaccination rate on the island of Mallorca is around 84 percent. The Minister of Health warned against declaring the pandemic over now, reports the Mallorca Zeitung. It calls for vaccinations and boosters.

Corona numbers are falling: Spain abolishes the obligation to wear masks outdoors

All over Spain from this Thursday (February 10th) the obligation to wear masks outdoors is history. A mask must still be worn in public interiors, in shops, when entering restaurants and on buses and trains. Before Christmas, the government had ordered masks to be worn outdoors due to the sharp increase in the number of infections. The situation in the sixth corona wave has now improved. In Spain, more than 90 percent of people over the age of twelve are vaccinated.

Barcelona take it particularly easy

Catalonia with the tourist metropolis Barcelona, ​​which has the highest corona numbers in the country, will open its nightlife again from Friday.

In many places, however, the 3G rule still applies – vaccinated, recovered or tested – when entering restaurants and other public facilities.

The time of severe restrictions is over in many European countries: there is also a Corona turnaround in Italy. The numbers are falling rapidly – the next rule relaxation is coming this week. Meanwhile, the corona numbers are going through the roof in Germany. The hospitalization rate is also increasing. (ml)