The gloves are definitely off in the fight between Mediterranean destinations with regards to who is going to be open to tourists first and it looks like Crete has one the first round with the German market with other reports indicating that the UK could be following in their footsteps.

And, according to TUI sources, Greece could be open for business as early as April.

TUI Germany, a member of global leisure travel giant TUI Group, said three Greek islands were among the top destinations preferred by Germans planning their holidays for the summer this year.

Crete was first in the top five preferred destinations by German vacationers, moving up two spots compared to last year’s rankings and pushing Mallorca out of the lead. Next up are Rhodes and Kos.

Germany is a leading source market for Greece, with nearly 3.21 million travelers choosing Greek destinations for their holidays in 2020, according to German market and consumer data firm Statista and the news will not go down well in Mallorca.

Based on current booking data, TUI’s most sought after destinations are Crete, Mallorca, Rhodes, Kos, Turkish Riviera, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Red Sea, Tyrol, Tenerife, Adriatic, Bavaria, Baltic coast, Northern Italian Lakes and Lake Garda, and Algarve.