The strike affects all beaches in the municipality of Palma, including the popular Ballermann beach. People are allowed to go into the sea, but that is at their own risk. Normally lifeguards keep an eye on it from 11am to 7pm.

Last year the lifeguards also threatened a strike, but then an agreement was reached with the municipality, which promised a salary increase and a longer season. This meant, among other things, that the lifeguards would start work from April, but this year the season again only started in May.

According to the rescue workers’ union, the salary increase has also not materialized and promised improvements to the lifeguard’s facilities have not materialized.

