ON Wednesday, during a visit to Capdepera, the President of the Balearics, Francina Armengol, proclaimed that now is the time to try and benefit from the pandemic and improve the region’s tourists resorts and installations. The announcement warmly welcomed by the local hotel, tourism and commercial associations but is not this all a bit late? As the hoteliers pointed out to the president, many of the hotels in the area have not opened since 2019 and some fear they may not open again until 2022.

Armengol, flanked by the Minister for Transport, Marc Pons, spoke of six millions being set aside to improve the port and its facilities but this will take time and, even if the international tourist season does not start until the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez , you have predicted in around September, improvement work on the port will be on going. We’ve been told the Balearics is not trying to compete in the race to open with other destinations but would rather get the vaccine out first. Fair enough.

But there are competing destinations which are getting much closer to pole position with regards to starting the tourist season. With comments still being made in Majorca about getting ready for a tourist season, it’s a little too little and too late.

What’s the government been doing for the past year? Pandemic or not, we should be constantly improving the tourist industry.