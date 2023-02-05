The work that Javier Aguirre is doing against Mallorca is to stand out. The Mexican technical director took the vermilion squad last season when it was in serious relegation trouble. The ‘Vasco’ managed to get the team to save the category and in the current contest to find itself, surprisingly, and despite its limitations, among the best 10 teams in the general table.
This Sunday, February 5, the team led by ‘Vasco’ won by the slightest difference against Real Madrid on the field of the Estadi de Son Moix. On paper, Carlo Ancelotti’s team seemed more than a favorite to take the three points, however, Mallorca’s defensive order, the characteristic pride of Aguirre’s teams and even fortune weighed more.
In this way, Javier Aguirre got just his fourth win against the Merengues in 21 official matches. The ‘Vasco’ added a losing streak of nine matches without being able to beat Real Madrid. His last victory against the Madrid team had been on April 30, 2011, when he, leading Zaragoza, achieved a 3-2 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu.
After 12 years, the experienced Mexican coach managed to add three more against Real Madrid.
In a post-match interview, Aguirre stated that his squad defended very well and that luck smiled on him in this duel.
“I think the team defended well. It is true that today we had that dose of fortune that we had lacked in some games and the credit belongs to the players (…) With Real Madrid you have to play until the end because they can win”
– Javier Aguirre in conference
Finally, Aguirre affirmed that Mallorca still cannot be trusted with its position in the table and that the team has to be “humble in victory and defeat”. “We can’t get sidetracked and believe we’re something we’re not,” he added.
The ‘Vasco’ has defeated Real Madrid four times: twice with Osasuna, once with Zaragoza and once with Mallorca.
#Mallorca #Javier #Aguirre #breaks #losing #streak #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply