Mallorca vacation is possible again despite Corona: Why that shouldn’t give the regular guests too much hope, shows a survey of emigrants.

Playa de Palma – The number of bookings for Mallorca will rise even before Easter. Slowly more people are walking on Mallorca’s beaches again. Will everything soon be the same as it was in 2019? A survey of Mallorca immigrants shows that the corona pandemic could have changed the island forever.

“Life is missing. Without tourists, the Playa is not the Playa, ”said an emigrant in a survey by focus. He moved to Mallorca years ago and worked there as an entrepreneur. For him it is particularly difficult to see that the restaurant has been closed for weeks. He is even sure: “Mallorca is over.” By this he means the Mallorca that has been known so far: full beaches and parties for everyone. He assumes that Mallorca is planning to attract travelers with more upscale offers in the future.

Mallorca vacation 2021: what is the situation on the island now? What can vacationers expect?

According to Mallorca Newspaper the incidence was last stable at around 20, but rose to just under 24.3 on March 19. Accordingly, around ten percent of all hotels will open again soon – in the 2019 season, over 80 percent of the hotels were already open at Easter. In the Focus survey Another emigrant expresses concerns precisely because of this. If many guests are already coming and the number of infections skyrocketing, the summer season could be in danger. And what a second summer would mean without the many guests is currently not foreseeable.

But it’s not just the current Corona hygiene measures and the beaches that are still empty in many places. The emigrants have seen changes that could be much more profound. Among other things, Mallorca expects a massive change when the short-time work is eliminated and many entrepreneurs can no longer bridge the closure, but have to give up.

Mallorca after the pandemic: new shops are already opening – luxury instead of mass tourism in the future?

The currently sharply falling rents have – the Mallorca Newspaper – already encouraged some business people to open new shops, cafes and restaurants. Is the trend towards more luxury and less partying already evident here? Gonzalo Regusci has opened the Dulce de Leche restaurant in the immediate vicinity of the promenade in Cala Ratjada – otherwise he is known on the island for pastry shops with homemade cakes. Among the other new shops: quality coffee, organic vegetables, bike rental.

Even if mass tourism is not yet possible in the foreseeable future, the impression could be confirmed: In the future Mallorca will attract a smaller number of people who will spend more money on luxury holidays. (kat)

