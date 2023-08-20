Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

The water has been turned off in several places on Mallorca for several weeks. Showering is now also restricted on beaches.

La Palma – In Germany it should come in the coming days to temperatures of up to 40 degrees. The Spanish island of Mallorca, on the other hand, has been affected by a long-lasting drought – which now has consequences.

Persistent drought: Mallorca restricts water consumption

Since the beginning of August 2023, there has been a reaction to the persistent drought on Mallorca. The water was shut off in the municipality of Deià, leaving the end of the austerity measures open. This measure affected large consumers and holiday homes, which should no longer receive drinking water through the pipes. How Ultima Hora wrote, but most of the facilities had their own cisterns and tanks.

The high number of tourists in Mallorca has now led to water consumption being restricted. © MiS/Imago (symbol image)

Like that Mallorca Magazine now reported, the austerity measures on the holiday island will also affect holidaymakers with immediate effect. The municipality of Andratx restricts the use of public showers on the beaches. The measure will take effect from Tuesday. However, water use will initially only be restricted between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. The showers can be used regularly during the nine hours of the day, previously this was possible 24 hours a day.

Local residents should also reduce water consumption

In addition to measures to save water in public showers, private households are also encouraged to reduce water consumption. Already last summer, some places on Mallorca had to struggle with water shortages. As the Majorca newspaper writes, “93.7 percent of the Balearic Islands are on the early warning level for extreme drought.”

One of the reasons for this is the sharp increase in water consumption this year. In July 2023 alone, around 13 million cubic meters of water were used, more than before the corona pandemic. With almost 12,000 inhabitants, Andratx is the third largest municipality on Mallorca. In addition to population growth, the reason for the increased water consumption is also the growing number of tourists. These continue to flow to the island despite the sometimes sharp rise in prices.