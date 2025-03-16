Seven environmental organizations of Mallorca have sent an open letter to tourists, both in Catalan and in Spanish, English and German, asking them to reconsider visiting the island and point to this group as the source of the saturation problem.

“Mallorca is not the paradise that they are selling to you”collects this letter signed by Sos Residents, Menys Turisme Més Vida, Gob, Gadma, Alternative Per Pollença, Brunzit and Amics de la Vall de Canegra.

These seven organizations have remembered that in the 70s, Mallorca was known as ‘The island of calm’, A situation that has changed, as they point out, since in recent years the island has become a tourist destination par excellence and this island has been squeezed “to unsuspected limits.”

Ecologists They have denounced that tourist massification has caused a deterioration of the territory and ecosystemsaturation of public services, gentrification and an excessive increase in the cost of life, and have accused hotel, politicians and investors of prioritize their economic interests on the well -being of residents.

These organizations, which have lamented the problems suffered by the inhabitants of Mallorca due to tourist saturation, have also reproached that authorities and institutions continue to promote tourism without considering the consequences for the local population.

“The local population is angry and we are no longer hospitable Because they are destroying the land we love and many residents have to emigrate because the island is uninhabitable, “the entities have warned in the note.

“It’s time to ask you not to come. We do not need more tourists, of facts, you are the source of the problem, “the environmentalists have remarked in the letter, which expect this message to reflect visitors and promote a debate about the need for a more sustainable and respectful tourist model in Mallorca.