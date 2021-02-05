Mallorca is no longer classified as being at extreme risk because of the level of coronavirus contagion. The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 has gone below 250 (extreme risk) and is now 241.17, which represents high risk.

There are, nevertheless, fifteen out of the 53 municipalities, which are at extreme risk, their 14-day incidence remaining above 250 – Banyalbufar, Bunyola, Escorca, Esporles, Manacor, Marratxi, Montuiri, Palma, Porreres, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Maria, Soller, Valldemossa and Vilafranca.

In the 150 to 249 cases range (high risk) are Alcudia, Andratx, Ariany, Arta, Buger, Calvia, Consell, Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Mancor de la Vall, Sa Pobla, Sant Llorenç, Santanyi and Ses Salines.

Other municipalities are at medium risk (below 150) or, in the case of Sencelles, low risk, as the 14-day incidence is 30.4.

Eight municipalities have reported no new cases over the past 14 days – Campanet, Costitx, Deya, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Maria de la Salut and Petra.

The Balearics have the third lowest 14-day incidence in the country – 463.78. Cantabria has 360.19 and the Canaries 173.73.