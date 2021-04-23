ofRichard Strobl shut down

The Spanish island of Mallorca is further easing its corona rules. From Saturday there will be new facilities for residents and holidaymakers.

Palma – As early as next Saturday, the regional government of Mallorca wants to further relax the corona rules on the Balearic island. That was announced on Thursday. There are also interesting innovations for tourists thanks to the continued low incidence values.

From Saturday, the start of the curfew will be postponed to 11 p.m. This had previously been in effect from 10 p.m. Another relaxation is probably even more important: after the first curfew at 5 p.m., restaurateurs are now allowed to open their terraces at full capacity from 8 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. However, this only applies from Monday to Thursday. The interiors, on the other hand, must remain closed.

Corona in Mallorca: rules are being relaxed further

In addition, from Saturday, people from more than two households will be able to meet outdoors again. The maximum number of people is six or four if they are sitting at a restaurant or café table.

The shops in Mallorca also have to close an hour later at 9 p.m. The easing will apply until May 9th. Then the pandemic situation will be checked again.

Corona in Mallorca: incidence remains very low

Government spokesman Iago Negueruela said at the announcement of the easing that the Easter holidays with the visit of tens of thousands of tourists, especially from Germany, had survived well. But one must continue to exercise caution. The socialist regional president Francina Armengol had previously rejected the protests of restaurateurs and hoteliers and stressed that the lockdown would continue to be loosened “only very carefully” in the interests of everyone.

According to the Ministry of Health in Madrid, there were last 25.78 corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the Balearic Islands within seven days. This seven-day incidence is currently lower in Spain only in Valencia (19.40). Mallorca and the other islands temporarily had the highest values ​​in the country in winter. The incidence values ​​in the Balearic Islands are still significantly lower than in all German federal states. (dpa / rjs)