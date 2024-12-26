



He Seville He usually seeks to be attentive to the opportunities that the transfer market can offer. The delicate economic situation that the club is going through makes the commitment to low-cost hiring to strengthen the team even more necessary. Players who are out of contract are closely monitored and the Sevilla sports management team is studying the case of striker Javi Puado, one of Espanyol’s captains, in this sense.

Handful the renewal has not closed with the Catalan team for the moment and in a few days (starting on January 1) he will be free to negotiate a new contract with another club so that it starts on June 30, 2025. Sevilla has been following his situation for some time to go on the attack if he finally considers his signing appropriate, but Puado’s condition has not gone unnoticed by other clubs such as the Majorca.

As reported by the newspaper Brandthe Balearic painting has shown interest in the footballer without having sent him a proposal for the moment. Mallorca is also waiting to finalize an exit to even study the possibility of incorporating the player at a lower price or the footballer waiting to know if there is also interest on the part of the attacker in arriving at Son Moix.

Sevilla, however, considers Puado as an attractive option for their attack starting next summer. Now all eyes are on Ruben Vargas and in Juninhofootballers who could join García Pimienta’s squad in this winter market to try to raise the team’s offensive level.