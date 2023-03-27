Home page World

Cigarettes have to stay outside in many places: a smoking ban will come into effect on 15 beaches in Mallorca this summer. © IMAGO / Schoening



On many beaches in Mallorca smokers have to give up their cigarettes this year. Other islands in the Balearic Islands are also following suit. Spain has a strict anti-tobacco law.

Palma – sun, sand and sea – for many Mallorca disciples this is the holy trinity. For years, however, this interaction was not without cigarette smoke and the smell of nicotine. Because people smoked wherever there was a fag at hand. But the Germans’ favorite holiday island has long been trying to improve cleanliness and better air for residents and visitors – which ultimately benefits the environment.

As the Mallorca newspaper reports, 15 beaches will be declared smoke-free zones this summer. The district also includes “the famously idyllic sandy beach on the Formentor peninsula in the north,” it said. With the already mentioned Platja de Formentor, the list includes three other beaches in the northern municipality of Pollenca: Platja d’Albercutx, Cala Barques and Cala Molins.

Holidays in Mallorca: Where smoking is banned everywhere in summer 2023

In the western municipality of Calvia, Platja des Carregador, Platja de Santa Ponca and Platja de la Romana – also known as Platja dels Morts – become smoke-free beaches. In Palma, Cala Estancia and Molinar are following suit.

Smoking will now be banned on Mallorca on these 15 beaches:

Playa de Formentor

Platja d’Albercutx

Cala Barques

Cala Molins

Cala Deia

Calo des Moro

Cala Sa Nau

Cala Anguila

Sa Platgeta in Colonia de Sant Pere

Playa de Sant Joan

Playa des Carregador

Playa de Santa Ponsa

Platja de la Romana or dels Morts

Cala Estancia

Molar

Smoking ban on Mallorca’s beaches: the Balearic government has been pursuing the project since 2019

The Balearic Ministry of Health and the Environment had already launched the “Smoke-free Beaches” project in 2019. Back then, cigarettes and the like were banned from six beaches. “We want people to be aware of the need to break bad habits and lead a healthy lifestyle,” said Patricia Gomez, Health Minister of the Balearic Islands, loudly at the start Augsburg General.

At the end of 2021, the Spanish government passed a waste law to make it easier to regulate the consumption of tobacco at stands. In this context, restaurants were also obliged to offer tap water for free in order to curb the use of plastic drinking bottles.

The law, which facilitates smoke-free stalls, was preceded by a petition signed by 283,000 citizens. During the corona pandemic, concerns about the spread of the virus also ensured that smoking was not allowed on many beaches. That shouldn’t have played a role this time.

Spain and the anti-tobacco law: Violations of up to 10,000 euros

Nevertheless, the number of beaches moving with it is higher than ever. According to the report, nine beaches are new on Mallorca alone. In Ibiza, five beaches are involved for the first time. A total of 28 beaches on the Balearic Islands have been declared smoke-free zones. The information will be visible to all beachgoers via signs, QR codes and, for the first time, a flag.

Probably thanks to the government of the Balearic Islands, the strictest laws in Europe now apply to smokers in Spain. As the weekly paper of the Canary Islands wrote earlier this year, the anti-tobacco law bans smoking in the workplace, restaurants and bars. It is forbidden even outdoors in children’s playgrounds and on the grounds of health centers such as hospitals. However, there are specially designated smoking rooms in hotels, and smoking is also allowed in sports stadiums, in bullfighting arenas and on terraces.

Anyone who still smokes on beaches in Mallorca must expect penalties. The fines should range from 30 to 600 euros for minor offenses, reports the weekly paper. Serious violations can be punished with up to 10,000 euros. (mg)