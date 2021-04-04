The met agency is advising that Mallorca and the Balearics can expect a “return of winter“on Wednesday.

Aemet in the Balearics has tweeted that although it will just be for a day or two, the cold of winter will return because of the entry of “arctic air”. Highs of between 11 and 15C are being forecast for Wednesday, with quite strong winds coming from the north. Overnight lows Wednesday into Thursday are forecast to drop below zero in some areas. Frosts are therefore likely.

Weather stations in Mallorca are currently predicting notable falls in temperature on Wednesday but also higher temperatures – up to 23C – by Saturday.