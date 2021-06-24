OfMartina Lippl shut down

The party is going on in Mallorca. This is not without consequences. Hundreds of students have apparently been infected with Corona while leaving for the holiday island. Is the situation now getting out of hand?

Madrid – Hundreds of students from the Madrid region alone tested positive for the corona virus after graduating from Mallorca. There should be 245 students. Corona cases were previously reported in 49 students from the Basque Country. Another 32 people infected with corona after a trip to Mallorca in the city of Elche (Valencia region). Schoolchildren from other regions of Spain are also said to have been infected in Mallorca. That reports the Mallorca Newspaper.

Spain: Corona outbreak to Mallorca departure

In order to track the chains of infection, the regional health authorities have handed over the task to the responsible national coordination center CCAES. Apparently the young people from different regions of Spain met in different situations. Some made contacts on the trip to Mallorca. When they arrived on the island, they met at various parties, like the Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported.

A visit to a bullfight is also suspected to have played a role in the infection process. A lot of alcohol is also said to have been involved. The authorities are continuing to try to determine where exactly the corona outbreak could have occurred. The affected Ababangs took place between June 12th and 18th. All students were apparently accommodated in hotels near Playa de Palma.

Most of the students from the capital Madrid traveled by bus to Valencia and from there took the ferry to Mallorca. The youngsters are said to have already celebrated on the trip – without observing masks and distance rules. A total of 245 students from the Madrid region were infected with Corona. 452 contact persons could be found in these cases. The health authorities expect further corona cases.

The Valencia region sounded the alarm when some students tested positive for Corona after returning from high school. Now the reports of corona cases from other Spanish regions are increasing. Corona mass tests were ordered in the affected cities and provinces. For example, in the Basque Country, according to the ministry, around 300 people have to undergo screening.

Be loud in Mallorca El Mundo no corona outbreaks have been registered. But the Balearic health authorities have started further investigations.

Mallorca: Party zone Playa de Palma in the sights of the authorities

Playa de Palma is considered the party hotspot on Mallorca. Germans also like to party there. On Wednesday evening, many fans would have completely forgotten the distance rules at the football match between Germany and Hungary, is at the Mallorca Newspaper to read. The police observed the scenes but did not intervene.

After drinking bouts in the so-called Bierstraße, the corona rules have already been tightened again there. Party-mad people have literally overrun inns. Standing tables in the pubs are forbidden and outside only two people are allowed to sit at one table. The number of people indoors would be limited to 100. But the violations of the Corona rules are increasing in the party streets of Playa de Palma on Mallorca. The Balearic Government is threatening to close Bierstrasse and Hamstrasse again, they say. Options would be examined.

Mallorca – New Corona rules on the mask requirement

In Spain, new corona rules will apply from Saturday (June 26, 2021): There is no need to wear a mask in the open air if a distance of 1.50 meters can be maintained. However, wearing mouth and nose protection remains mandatory in all other situations. Everyone should then have a mask in their pocket. Whether it is used or not.