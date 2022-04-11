Home page World

Mallorca: firefighters in the rubble of the hotel kitchen. © Bombers de Mallorca/Twitter Screenshot

Part of a hotel building collapsed in Mallorca. Two hotel employees were seriously injured. 300 guests were evacuated.

PALMA – In a hotel in Mallorca, a gym collapsed and crashed into the basement kitchen of the company. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday. Like the local newspaper Diario de Mallorca and the Majorcan fire brigade reported that two people were seriously injured in the collapse. The injured are said to be hotel employees.

Mallorca: Hotel ceiling collapses – 300 guests evacuated

As a precaution, 300 guests of the Hotel Bluesea Piscis in Port d’Alcúdia in the north of the Spanish holiday island were taken to other accommodations. Structures of the building would have to be examined further, according to the fire department. The hotel has since been sealed off.

Mallorca: The ceiling of a hotel gym fell on the kitchen in the basement. © Bombers de Mallorca/Twitter Screenshot

Mallorca: Hotel ceiling collapses – hours of use in the rubble

According to media reports, the fitness room was on the ground floor of the hotel. The debris fell on the kitchen. There were two people in the kitchen at the time. The rescue of the injured was very complicated, it said. Fire brigade units from Alcúdia, Inca and Llucmajor were in action for hours. According to the information, police officers and paramedics also took part in the rescue operation. The two injured, a 59-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital. (ml/dpa)

