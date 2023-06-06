Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Mallorca is not only popular with holidaymakers because of the landscape, many come mainly to party. The landlords of the island is already too much.

Munich – Summer is here and for many the holiday season is already beginning. One of the most popular destinations for Germans is still Mallorca. But as is well known, the Spanish island can not only come up with sun and beautiful beaches, but also with bars and clubs at Ballermann. But while the guests on Mallorca let off steam while partying and enjoying their holiday to the fullest, the bar and club operators are annoyed by the rush of tourists. Many already have enough – and the summer season is just beginning.

Mass tourism in Mallorca: hosts annoyed by party holidaymakers as early as June

“We are already reaching our physical limits and summer hasn’t even started yet,” said Beatrice Ciccardini, operator of the “Zur Krone” restaurant Mallorca Magazine: “It’s never been as bad as this year.” Many visitors to Mallorca drink too much, so-called binge drinking is the order of the day, according to the landlady. “There’s endless drinking. Some are still drunk on the street at 9 a.m. People probably have a lot of catching up to do after Corona, ”believes the landlady. This year, the season picked up speed earlier than in other years, and Mallorca already experienced an enormous influx of tourists at Easter.

Rush of drinking tourists in Mallorca: “We are already broken”

The restaurateur received approval from another host on the island. Michael Bormann runs the “Deutsches Eck” restaurant and also finds the party spirit of German tourists to be extreme this year. According to Bormann, only a few tourists seem to have understood that his restaurant is not a pub. The work of tourism apparently overburdens the restaurateurs. “We’re already broken,” Bormann said Mallorca Magazine.

And the party tourists probably only come to the restaurants to drink. “Due to the increased prices, holidaymakers stock up on groceries from the supermarket or dine in fast-food restaurants,” explained Juan Miguel Ferrer, who initiated the Palma Beach quality initiative Mallorca Magazine. The initiative was founded in 2016 together with other companies and is intended to improve the image. Smoking has been banned on the beaches of Mallorca since this summer.

Not only landlords on Mallorca are annoyed by mass tourism – especially by hard-drinking vacationers

But it’s not just restaurateurs who are concerned about curbing drinking tourism. The large influx of tourists is also a thorn in the side of the locals, because in the meantime entire places on Mallorca are being bought by tourists. In addition, the tourists ensure that the beaches on the island are in danger. An expert even speaks of dying beaches on Mallorca and warns that there will be no beach holidays on the island in a few decades if nothing changes.

Not only Mallorca is struggling with the influx of tourists, in Italy even red zones have been set up to counteract mass tourism.