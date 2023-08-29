Home page World

From: Stephen Winterbauer

Travelers will soon have to dig even deeper into their pockets for a Mallorca vacation. Prices are expected to rise by up to ten percent in 2024; also because of unusual customers.

Palma de Mallorca – Mallorca is and remains the favorite holiday island of Germans. The German Travel Association (DRV) recently stated based on the previous booking figures that a total of 4.1 million German travelers will visit the Balearic Islands in 2023. That would be around 300,000 more than in the previous year. And this despite the fact that prices have already risen by an average of 15 percent this year. Even the persistent drought on the island, including some drastic rules of conduct, has not deterred holidaymakers so far.

Mallorca price increases: All-inclusive holidays in particular are becoming more expensive

The high demand is now probably tempting the hoteliers on the island to keep turning the price screw. The industry is going according to the Spanish newspaper Diary of Mallorca assume that prices for the coming year will rise again by up to ten percent. Overnight stays with breakfast are to become five to seven percent more expensive, full board by eight to nine percent and all-inclusive packages by a whopping ten percent.

The reason for the price rally is not just the large number of holiday seekers from Germany, but apparently also Americans who are keen to travel. The US business magazine forbes declared Mallorca a top holiday destination for 2023 – since then more and more people have been discovering the charm of the “17th federal state” for itself; and thus drive up prices. Although employees in the USA have less annual vacation than in Germany, they spend significantly more money on overnight stays. On average around 1,800 euros per week.

Tour operators are angry with hoteliers: “The success has gone to their heads”

The Mallorca hoteliers, on the other hand, justify the upcoming price increase primarily with increased costs. The price increases for next year’s season are not yet a done deal. Negotiations between hoteliers and tour operators are currently ongoing. The latter take a critical view of the impending price increases by hotel operators.

“Success has gone to their heads,” she quotes Mallorca newspaper from circles of tour operators. You can’t constantly raise prices, otherwise the Balearic Islands would lose their competitiveness compared to other, cheaper Mediterranean travel destinations, it said. Anyone who wants to continue to afford a holiday in Mallorca despite ever-increasing prices should heed the tricks of a travel agency association.