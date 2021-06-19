On July 5, the Real Mallorca 2021-22 begins to shoot and if there are no news before, Luis García Plaza will do it with 26 players who have a contract in force and a doubt. The latter is that of the young Luka Romero who still has not signed his professional contract and his future is in the air.

On the other hand, of the players on loan last season, all have returned to their origin except Mollejo, whose transfer contract included one more year in the event of promotion to First division as it has been.

The rest of the staff, 25 players have a contract in force and some are looking for a way out. At the moment, the only clear one is that of midfielder Josep Signo, who will play for Albacete next season.

Contract ends in 2022: Reina, Fran Gámez, Oliván, Salva Sevilla, Stoichkov and Valcarce.

They end in 2023: Sastre, Sedlar, Galarreta, Febas, Dani Rodríguez, Lago Junior, Trajkovski, Zlatanovic and Enzo Lombardo.

They have a contract until 2024: Raíllo, Russo, Cufré, Baba, Antonio Sánchez, Mboula, Abdón and Álex Alegría.

And the longest link with the club is that of the central Valjent whose contract expires in 2025.

Before entering, let out, but at the moment it is only known that Álex López whose contract ended in 2021 will not continue and that he was undated due to a long-term injury.