While waiting for the arrival of sufficient doses of the vaccines in order to start expanding the program, the Ministry of Health already has the Germans Escales sports center ready for a mass vaccination operation in Palma.

This will be one of the four mass vaccination points on the island, along with Son Dureta, Inca sports center and Manacor racecourse.

The government yesterday shared images of the interior of the sports center on its Twitter account.

They show how the vaccination boxes have been set up. The mass vaccination operation will finally be carried out by age groups. “As soon as the doses arrive, we will be able to vaccinate up to 80,000 people per week,” government sources said.