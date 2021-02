As I have said in my Viewpoint column, The Mallorca Files offers the island some fantastic promotion. This was not a great episodee (much in the usual style) but the fantastic views of the island speak for themselves.

It is good afternoon entertainment and in these gloomy times, thanks to the BBC, you are transported to summer in Mallorca. CanĀ“t get better than that!

8/10 for some great summer views!