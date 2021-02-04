Well, Real Mallorca fans will have just loved this afternoon’s The Mallorca Files (The Beautiful Games) with some excellent views of the club´s Son Moix Stadium.

There were no great shots of Mallorca´s scenery but I would say that it was the best episode so far from the second series. Good viewing. The plot was good.

The low point was seeing fans at the Son Moix in the pouring rain!! BBC1 viewers it never rains in Mallorca !!!

Our view: 8/10.