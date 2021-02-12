In episode 5 from series one today see’s Miranda and Max at the vineyards to investigate the killing of a dog at one of the island’s most famous vineyards – Bodegas Negra.
This is a rather vintage episode with a great performance by Mallorcan actor Simon Andreu. Andreu has appeared in everything from Bond films to the Mallorca Files.
Lovers of the Soller train had a second treat this afternoon with the famous Mallorca railway featuring in two episodes in the last two days.
Sour Grapes shows Mallorca in a great light.
8/10
.