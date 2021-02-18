An apprehended drug dealer tips off Miranda and Max that a fugitive on Mallorca’s most wanted list is back on the island to visit his dying father.
In Series 1 Episode 9 of 10 “Mallorca’s Most Wanted” I enjoyed today’s plot. It was different than the usual ones we have been seeing and it even had a twist at the end.
The relationship between Max and miranda was taken to a different level.
There was some nice shots from The Molinar.
Verdict: 9/10
Tomorrow the final one for season one. Watch this space!
