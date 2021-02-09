Episode 2: King of the Mountains sees Miranda (Elen Rhys) and Max (Julian Looman) take advantage of Ines’ (Miranda Fernandez-Ache) absence to investigate the disappearance of top Mallorcan cyclist Esteban Domenech (Rafael Cebrian) during a routine training session .
I have to say that the first series is better than the second probably as a result of the restrictions introduced because of the coronavirus which hampered filming last year on the second outing of the crime fighting detectives.
The BBC are showing the first series again and this afternoon we had the first episode, King of the Mountains, which was good viewing.
Great scenery once again of Mallorca.
8/10
.