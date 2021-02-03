A dish served cold….. a change to the billed episode of The Mallorca Files but apart from the beautiful scenery it left me rather cold!

The positives … Mallorca looked fantastic. The Hotel Son Net in Puigpunyent was filmed in all of its glory and Pollensa looked wonderful.

The low points … a rather tame plot lacking in any real substance but still quite enjoyable and always fantastic to see Mallorca on the small screen.

My verdict: 7/10.