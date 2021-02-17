Mallorca’s culture and traditions
Palm By Christina Buchet
A looks at the brutal murder of a famous British author and anti-bullfighting campaigner which brings Max and Miranda to Cazador in the wild interior of Mallorca.
In today’s episode “Death in the morning“the plot involved the bullfighting culture. Although I am not a fan of this “sport” I did enjoy today’s episode as it touched some other Mallorca culture traditions and fiestas.
We got to the “large figure heads“in Muro and a dancing scene between Max and Miranda.
There we some nice countryside scenes of Felanitx which we did not have a chance to see in yesterday’s episode.
Verdict: 8/10
