In today’s episode “Death in the morning“the plot involved the bullfighting culture. Although I am not a fan of this “sport” I did enjoy today’s episode as it touched some other Mallorca culture traditions and fiestas.

We got to the “large figure heads“in Muro and a dancing scene between Max and Miranda.

There we some nice countryside scenes of Felanitx which we did not have a chance to see in yesterday’s episode.

Verdict: 8/10