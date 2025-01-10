Beyond the defeat of their team at the hands of Real Madrid (3-0), some RCD Mallorca fans had a bad time on Thursday night during the second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup football at the ‘King Abdullah Sports City’ in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. According to their testimonies after the match, they were scolded and harassed by a stand full of local fans who mostly supported the white team.

One of these affected Mallorcan residents passed through the microphones of ‘COPE’s Great Game‘ to denounce that no one was concerned about their safety during the match despite being surrounded by Real Madrid fans and that “the Federation has to make them look at it”, in a clear criticism of the federative entity, organizer of a tournament that has not stopped generating debate since the election of Saudi Arabia as the host.

The Mallorca fan himself assured that the worst came at the end of the game. «We had to stay a few minutes later because we all had to go to the bus together. On that journey from the stands to the bus, which lasted about 15 or 20 minutes, all the time shouting, hundreds of people lined our corridors, taking photos of us without consent, even hitting us with slaps, making fun of us, making us 3-0 with their fingers… I mean, very, very unpleasant.

Touching and photos of women

However, the worst part was suffered by the women present in the group of Spanish fans, because on the aforementioned departure route from the stadium in Jeddah to the buses they were subjected to “touching and photos without consent… it is very serious.”









A situation that confirmed Cristina Palavra, wife of Mallorca footballer Dani Rodríguezwho shared the unpleasant moments that the relatives of the Balearic team’s players were not spared during the Super Cup semi-final in Jeddah.

«The boys have played extremely well, the truth is that they have had determination, they have given everything and we are happy for them, but well, the truth is that the start has been a little complicated, we were with the children, we have been without security …», he said before a microphone IB3.

«The kids here, in this country, They have taken photos of us up close, they have been harassing usDominik’s wife (Greif) too, me with the girl who was asleep… The truth is that we were a little out of place because we didn’t have anyone protecting us and the start was very bad,” he explained.

«We have gone together, as a group, with the organization and everything, but nothing else could be done. Go in a group, get to the bus, get in and that’s it… but hey, it is what it is,” added the footballer’s wife.

“Ens han assetjat” Cristina Palavra, Dani Rodríguez’s daughter, talks about the unpleasant situation that the relatives of the Mallorca players have seen during the game. pic.twitter.com/Ecgll6NoF6 — Esports IB3 (@EsportsIB3) January 9, 2025

It was not the only concern of the interviewee, who confessed that she had not been able to talk to her partner after the game: “I haven’t been able to talk to him yet. I have sent him a message but there is no reception, and well, I also want to know what happened because the trouble down there has been tremendous and we don’t know anything about the boys yet. But hey, I imagine they are fine because bad news flies.